Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. 7,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 56,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile (NYSE:SLAC)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

