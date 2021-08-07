SnowGem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004812 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.