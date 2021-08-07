SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$45.00 at ATB Capital

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. Analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

