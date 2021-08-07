Smooth Love Potion Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $139.43 million and approximately $142.18 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00859555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00099866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 794,177,519 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

