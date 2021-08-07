SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $803.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 69,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

