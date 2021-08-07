SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 3,692,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,131. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

