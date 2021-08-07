Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Skillz has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

