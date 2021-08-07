Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$15.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$920.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.49.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Margin

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.