Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$15.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$920.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.49.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

