SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 82.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

