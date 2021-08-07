SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $180.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $187.59 on Thursday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total value of $427,478.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,589 shares of company stock worth $6,954,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

