Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

