Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 152.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $27,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after buying an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,081,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 324.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,914 shares of company stock valued at $14,503,349. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

SI opened at $115.77 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.