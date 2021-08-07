Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.