Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.57 ($54.79).

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Signify in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

