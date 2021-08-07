Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

SGTX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million and a PE ratio of -18.15. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

