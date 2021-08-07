Sierra Metals (SMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.16 million.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$3.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$634.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

