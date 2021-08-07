Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post $20.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.20 million. Sientra posted sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

SIEN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 399,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,788. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.