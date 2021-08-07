Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.80 ($62.12).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHL shares. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €57.86 ($68.07) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €58.74 ($69.11).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

