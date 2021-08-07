Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.80 ($62.12).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHL shares. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €57.86 ($68.07) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €58.74 ($69.11).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

