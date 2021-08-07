Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

