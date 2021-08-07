Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
