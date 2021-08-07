Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 99,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,340. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
