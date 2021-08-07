Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 99,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,340. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.