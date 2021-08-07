Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:QFI opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm has a market cap of £41.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.63. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09).
About Quadrise Fuels International
