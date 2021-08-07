Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:QFI opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm has a market cap of £41.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.63. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09).

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

