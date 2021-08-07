Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

