Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLX. Barclays boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE SHLX opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

