Shard 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,328.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Shard has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $11,328.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.