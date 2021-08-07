Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 776 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 760,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.