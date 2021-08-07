Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Moody’s stock opened at $384.97 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

