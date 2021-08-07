Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 345.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

NYSE SO opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $891,315. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.