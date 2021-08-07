Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.