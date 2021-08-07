Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

