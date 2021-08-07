Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,896. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.