Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.
NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,896. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91.
SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
