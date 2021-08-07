Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Senior to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec raised shares of Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of SNIRF stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Senior has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

