Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $132.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

