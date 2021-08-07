Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.910-$3.080 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of SEM opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

