SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,168.14 ($15.26).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,245.50 ($16.27) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,284 ($16.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £14.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,138.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.