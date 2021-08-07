Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SGAMY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 19,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
About Sega Sammy
