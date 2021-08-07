Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SGAMY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 19,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

