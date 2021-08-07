SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

SecureWorks stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 291,872 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

