Secret Price Up 40.4% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Secret has a total market cap of $104.97 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00391954 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.01150273 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

