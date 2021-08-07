Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of CHK opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,377,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

