Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%.
Shares of CHK opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.65%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,377,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
