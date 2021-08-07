Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,115. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

