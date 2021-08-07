Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Seaboard worth $25,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seaboard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,960.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,624.50 and a one year high of $4,390.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,265.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

