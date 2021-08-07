Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,182.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,228.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.