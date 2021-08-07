Scout Investments Inc. Sells 6,992 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Balchem worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Balchem by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,943,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC opened at $133.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

