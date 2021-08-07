Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 20,289 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.00% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $57.84 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $359,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,284,234.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,919. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.