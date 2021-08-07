Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,807,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $130.07 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.