Scout Investments Inc. Buys 1,089 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.52% of Patrick Industries worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

PATK opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

