Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 642,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $14,205,000.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.88 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

