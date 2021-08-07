Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 41,878 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Omnicell stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

