Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

