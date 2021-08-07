Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 3,600 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,729 ($48.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,729 ($48.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,589.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 in the last ninety days.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

