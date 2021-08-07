Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 32,943 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,943 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FATE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

